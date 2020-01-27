After her field goal at an Eagles practice went viral over the summer, U.S. Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd has teamed up with Secret Deodorant to kick inequality in its Super Bowl ad.

The commercial starts with a kicker taking to the line of scrimmage with three seconds remaining on the clock. After the game-winning field goal sails through the uprights, the crowd roars just as Lloyd, the kicker, and her real life USWNT teammate Crystal Dunn, the holder, take off their helmets to reveal their identities. The fans are shocked to see the players are women but quickly cheer for them in their historic moment.

Lloyd fielded inquiries from NFL teams this season after a video of her kicking a 55-yard field goal during a visit to an Eagles training session in August went viral. Although Lloyd didn't rule out the possibility of joining an NFL team in the future, she decided to not kick off her NFL career in 2019.

In September, Lloyd and Secret teamed up to troll the Buccaneers after Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal at the buzzer.

"Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders? Carli Lloyd doesn't," Secret Deodorant wrote in its advertisement. "Secret believes strength is more than overcoming what makes us sweat. It's continuing to pursue progress and equality in all industries & sectors. Women may not play professional football (yet), but isn't it time for a level playing field wherever she wants to play?"

The ad appeared in the Tampa Bay Times a few days after the game.