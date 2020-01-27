Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Planters is pausing part of its Super Bowl ad campaign following the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant; his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The group was headed to a youth basketball game when the helicopter went down in the hills of Calabasas and a fire broke out.

On Monday, Planters said it will pause the paid advertising elements of its campaign.

"We wanted you to know that we are saddened by this weekend's news and Planters has paused campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy. At this point, the pause impacts only paid advertising (on channels like Twitter and YouTube), and some other outreach in the immediate wake of this tragedy. No change has been made to our plans for Super Bowl Sunday," the brand said in a statement.

The brand killed off its mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a Super Bowl ad released last week. In the commercial, Mr. Peanut and actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes were ejected from the Nutmobile in an accident and left stranded on a hanging branch. Mr. Peanut later fell to the ground and died in the vehicle's explosion.

Planters plans to air the legume's funeral in a 30-second ad during the third quarter.