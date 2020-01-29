Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski believes quarterback Tom Brady should explore his options in free agency. Gronkowski said that he has not spoken directly to his former teammate about future plans.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on March 18. It would mark the first time in his 20-year career that he hits the market. At 42 years old, Brady has conducted several interviews and made it clear that he still intends to play next season.

"I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore, to see what's out there," Gronk told Boston Globe. "I mean, he's been playing for so long, and just the way that he's been playing, just the level he's been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market. I mean, why wouldn't you?"

Brady could re-join the Patriots for a 21st season and tie Detroit Lions kicker Jason Hanson for the longest tenure with one NFL team. Gronk is among the many people who would find it peculiar to see Brady in another jersey than the Patriots'.

"If you see a player play on a team for 10 years and go to another team, it's always strange at first," Gronkowski added. "But everyone gets used to it after a little bit. But it would definitely be strange if that happens -- for a couple weeks, it may be strange. But everyone adapts, like any other time it happens."