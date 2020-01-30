Super Bowl 2020 Broadcast Guide

Here’s what you can expect to see and hear before and after (and in between) Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers from Miami, on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Broadcasters

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call of the game on FOX, while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will handle sideline reporting. This will be the sixth Super Bowl that Buck and Aikman have called together.

If you can’t be in front of a television or streaming device on Super Bowl Sunday, Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will have the call on Westwood One Radio.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Shows

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff, 1-2 p.m. ET: FOX’s pre pregame crew of Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Peter Schrager and Colin Cowherd will be joined by Panthers tight end Greg Olsen for a one-hour show.

FOX Super Bowl Pregame Show, 2-6:30 p.m. ET: The usual FOX NFL Sunday cast of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer will be on the air for four-plus hours Sunday afternoon. The show will also feature reports from Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, Greg Olsen and Kristina Pink.

Performances

Yolanda Adams will sing “America the Beautiful” before kickoff while Demi Lovato will handle duties for the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining this year’s halftime show.

Noteable Features

FOX will unveil new graphics for the game and use a “fly cam” that will go from inside to outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Postgame

FOX will air the season premiere of “The Masked Singer” from 10:30-11:30 p.m. ET.

