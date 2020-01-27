Super Bowl LIV is just days away as Kansas City and San Francisco will meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The number of prop bets available is staggering as sportsbooks have posted thousands of exotic betting options. Here we preview and predict best bets that are focused on the Kansas City Chiefs. Odds below are courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and they are subject to change.

Total Number of Different Chiefs to Score: 3.5 OV +100, UN -120

Betting on how many different Kansas City players score during Super Bowl LIV depends largely on how bettors see this contest playing out. Those that feel the 49ers defense will contain the Chiefs' explosive offense should be looking at the UNDER. Those who feel this will be a high-scoring contest, as many do, are best served betting the OVER. Since a Harrison Butker field goal counts as one scorer, this prop bet almost seems like the actual number is 2.5 players.

That is due to Butker kicking a field goal during 16 of the Chiefs' 18 games this season. At least four different Kansas City players scored during 12 games this year—including the last four contests. Three different players scored in the other six games illustrating that four is always close to being the total count. The 49ers allowed at least four different players to score during six of 18 games but have allowed three or less players to score over the last three. Keep in mind that two-point conversions count as a player scoring.

Prop Pick: OVER 3.5 Kansas City Players Score

Will Kansas City Score 4th Quarter Touchdown: YES -180, NO +150?

Bookmakers have posted four separate props on whether the Chiefs will score a touchdown in each of the four quarters. Kansas City has scored 62 touchdowns this season and the breakdown is 11 in the first frame, 24 in the second, 16 in the third and 11 in the fourth quarter. As it pertains to giving up touchdowns, San Francisco has allowed nine in the first and second frames, 10 in the third period, plus 13 in the fourth quarter—which includes nine over the last six games.

Over the last seven games, Kansas City has scored just four times in the first quarter. Although the Chiefs score a lot in the second quarter, the YES is juiced up with a -240 price. The third quarter would be our second choice here, especially due to the generous -130 price. In addition to the 49ers defense slowing in the final frame, 93 touchdowns have been scored in the fourth quarter during the first 53 Super Bowl games. That’s the most of any 15-minute period.

Prop Pick: YES Chiefs Score 4th Quarter Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIV Prop Options

The biggest star amongst the many playing in Super Bowl 54, bookmakers are offering several props that involve Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Proving to be largely unstoppable during his first two seasons, here are some bets being offered on the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Total Pass Attempts 38.5 OV -110 UN -110

It’s surprising to see 38.5 as the odds on the number of pass attempts by Mahomes, as he exceeded that total during just five of his 15 full games. Despite trailing early in both games, Mahomes attempted 35 passes during the Chiefs' two playoff games and hasn’t hit 39 since Week 14 action. Bet the UNDER here.

Total Pass Completions 25.5 OV -110 UN -110

This is another number that seems sort of high as Mahomes completed 26 or more passes just five times this season. After going over this number in Weeks 14 and 15, Mahomes closed the season with 23 and 16 pass attempts and then had 23 in both playoff games. UNDER looks like the best bet on this prop.

Total Gross Passing Yards 308.5 OV -110 UN -110

Not counting Week 7, when he left early with a knee injury, Mahomes posted over 308.5 passing yards in seven of 13 games this season. Mahomes tossed 321 pass yards in the Divisional game and was just under with 294 yards in the Conference Championship. Bet OVER on Mahomes’s gross passing yards.

Total Rushing Yards 30.5 OV -110 UN -110

Rushing very little early on, Mahomes had 31 or more rushing yards in just one of his first seven full games. During his last eight starts, Mahomes posted 59 rushing yards in Week 11 and then had exactly 53 yards in both playoff games. Given the fierce pass rush San Francisco often brings, bet on this prop going OVER.

Different Chiefs With a Rushing Attempt 4.5 OV +120 UN -140

Kansas City didn’t mind spreading the ball around during regular season games, as at least five players had a rushing attempt in 10 of 16 contests. That includes two games where six players had carries plus one match that saw eight different Chiefs run the rock. This prop is tricky, though, as Kansas City has allowed four or less players to carry the ball over the last three games. Also, LeSean McCoy hasn’t had a touch since Week 15 and Shady sat out last week.

Four Chiefs (Mahomes, Williams, Watkins, Hill) had at least one rushing attempt against Houston in the Divisional playoff round. Kansas City followed that up with four more players (Mahomes, Williams, Thompson and Hill) having rushing attempts in the AFC Championship game.

Prop Pick: OVER 4.5 Chiefs With a Rushing Attempt

Searching for more Super Bowl LIV trends, previews and wagering advice? Dig in below.

Super Bowl LIV Chiefs vs. 49ers Scoring Props Preview and Picks

Super Bowl Prop Info You Need to Know

Super Bowl LIV MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes the Clear Favorite

Where the Early Money Is Coming in for Super Bowl LIV Bets

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs-49ers Betting Odds and Trends

Chiefs Open as Favorites Over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV