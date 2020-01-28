Super Bowl 2020 Gambling Guide

For the people who only care about taking some risks for a big payoff on Sunday.

Don’t worry if your team isn’t in the Super Bowl this year, there is still a golden opportunity to get your blood flowing for the big game. Besides betting on the spread or total, sportsbooks offer hundreds of prop bets for the Super Bowl, giving you the chance to put your hard-earned money down on just about any aspect of the game.

Let’s dive into a few from William Hill to get you ready for Sunday.

Opening Coin Toss: Heads (-105), Tails (-105)

Every year, this is one of the most popular props. And if a bet with absolutely no value that lasts five seconds is your bag, go for it.

First Touchdown Scored

Ranging from favorites Raheem Mostert and Damien Williams (each +600) to longshots Deon Yelder and Blake Bell (85/1), this is a prop that can put you in a good mood early on if you hit. For me, I’ll be looking at 49ers for this one. San Francisco ranks fourth among all NFL teams (including playoffs) with a +45 scoring differential in the first quarter, while the Chiefs are at -14 on the season, which is tied for 20th. There aren’t many prettier sights in the NFL than Kyle Shanahan scripted plays, so it’s a fair expectation to see the 49ers start out guns blazing here. A couple names that stood out: Deebo Samuel at 13/1 and Kyle Juszczyk at 28/1.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Individual Player Props

Now we dip into the props that will likely have you sweating for the majority of the game. With these, recency bias definitely plays a factor with whether you’re getting value on a player’s number. For instance, Raheem Mostert just ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries against the Packers in the NFC championship. So, the numbers on his rushing yardage (over/under 73.5), rushing attempts (over/under 15.5) and whether he will score a touchdown (YES -145, NO +125) props are a little inflated. Same with Patrick Mahomes, because who wants to bet on the best quarterback in the world having an average game on the biggest stage?

While it’s scary to fade a star or a player coming off a huge game, it may be the smarter play if the price is inflated.

Cross-Sport Props

Who says you just have to bet on the big game itself? Whether it’s NBA, NHL or soccer, you can include a different sport to spice up your Super Bowl betting portfolio.



For instance, here’s some “what will be more” props…





Damian Lillard points (-1.5 at -110) vs. Chiefs total points (+1.5 at -110)

Sidney Crosby + Evgeni Malkin points against Capitals (-140) vs. Chiefs sacks (+120)

Arsenal + Burnly goals (EVEN) vs. Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes (-12)