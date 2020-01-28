Get your popcorn ready, as one of the most highly anticipated Super Bowls is almost upon us. Super Bowl LIV, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Following a look at Kansas City betting options, here we preview prop bets that are focused on San Francisco. Subject to change, odds below are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

What Will Happen First? 49ers Score +110, 49ers Punt -130

Depending on whether the 49ers offense starts fast with a score, or bogs down and punts, bettors can cash in early during Super Bowl LIV with this prop option. Quick out of the gate often, the 49ers scored before punting during 10 of 16 regular season games. The scores were four field goals, four TD passes, plus two rushing touchdowns. Posting three TDs, plus two field goals, San Francisco scored prior to punting during five of eight games on the road this season.

San Francisco scored on its first possession versus Minnesota in the Divisional playoffs. After the Vikings went three-and-out on their opening drive, the 49ers capped an eight-play drive with Kendrick Bourne catching a 3-yard touchdown pass. Green Bay won the toss and deferred during the NFC Conference Championship. The 49ers netted nine yards on three rushing attempts before punting. Historically, teams punt first rather than score first during the Super Bowl.

Over the first 53 NFL Championship games, teams have scored prior to punting just 40 times over 106 instances. It’s even more rare for both teams to score before punting as that has happened just seven times. The breakdown of first scores prior to a team punting is 23 field goals, 16 TD (11 pass, 5 run), plus Devin Hester’s 92-yard touchdown return during the opening kickoff of Super Bowl 41. Bet on San Francisco punting before it scores in Super Bowl 54.

Prop Pick: 49ers Punt Before Scoring

Will the 49ers Score in All Four Quarters? YES +150, NO -180

While it seems difficult to accomplish, teams scoring in all four quarters happens more often than some may think. That was true for the 49ers this year, as San Francisco did it during seven of 16 regular season games. The 49ers followed that up by scoring in all four frames during both playoff games. Kansas City has been strong defending against a score in every quarter, as Detroit in Week 4 and Minnesota in Week 9 were the only opponents to do it.

Scoring in all four Super Bowl quarters has not happened often, as 28 of 106 teams have accomplished it. The most recent occurrence was two years ago as Philadelphia and New England scored in all four quarters during the Eagles' 41-33 upset of the Patriots during Super Bowl 52. Prior to that, the Broncos scored in each period during Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers, Seattle did it in Super Bowl 48, plus the 49ers and Ravens both did it during Super Bowl 47.

In summary, we have a recent playoff trend that suggests San Francisco will score during all four frames. Plus, we have the trend of six teams scoring in all four quarters during the past seven NFL title games. Countering that, the Chiefs allowing scores in all four quarters just twice this year points to betting on NO. Siding with the recent playoff trends, plus this being projected as a high-scoring contest, bet YES on San Francisco scoring during all four quarters.

Prop Pick: YES 49ers Score in All Four Quarters

Total San Francisco Accepted Penalties 5.5 OV -110 UN -110

As one of the best-coached teams in the NFL, it is slightly surprising to note that San Francisco was flagged for six or more penalties during nine regular season games this year. Six of those contests were during the last seven weeks of the season. More disciplined during the playoffs, the 49ers had two accepted penalties against Minnesota and five versus Green Bay. Overall, the 49ers committed 55 penalties on offense, 42 on defense and 15 during special team plays.

Bill Vinovich is the head referee for Super Bowl LIV and this is his second NFL title game in that capacity. Vinovich was the lead official during Super Bowl 49 and there were 12 accepted penalties in that game—five on New England and seven on Seattle. If the name sounds familiar, you probably remember the 2019 NFC Championship game as Vinovich and his crew missed an obvious pass interference that helped the Rams advance to Super Bowl 53.

Vinovich was the referee during the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Rams and San Francisco committed four accepted penalties in that contest. During his most recent game, Vinovich worked the Titans vs. Ravens AFC Divisional playoff match and the accepted penalties were five against Tennessee and seven against Baltimore. Vinovich led crews have called fewer penalties than the league average during each of the last eight seasons. Bet on that continuing here.

Prop Pick: UNDER 5.5 San Francisco Penalties

Total Pass Attempts By Jimmy Garoppolo 29.5 OV -110 UN -110

Known as a team that relies heavily on a powerful rushing attack, San Francisco attempted the fourth fewest pass plays this year. As such, Garoppolo had 30 or more pass attempts during seven of 16 regular season games and the 49ers were 5-2 in those contests. The numbers have declined sharply in the playoffs as Jimmy G attempted 19 passes versus Minnesota and just eight against Green Bay. Bet on Garoppolo attempting UNDER 29.5 pass attempts in this contest.

Total Pass Completions By Jimmy Garoppolo 19.5 OV -110 UN -110

Garoppolo was sharp this season, as he posted a 70% or higher completion rate during 10 of 18 starts. However, his low amount of pass attempts tends to keep his completion total low as well. Garoppolo has completed less than 20 passes 10 times this season, including the last four contests. During the 49ers' two playoff games, Jimmy G had 11 pass completions against the Vikings and just six versus the Packers. Bet on UNDER 19.5 total completions.

Total Rushing Yards By Jimmy Garoppolo 3.5 OV -110 UN -110

Although he moves around well behind the line of scrimmage, Garoppolo doesn’t run much as he posted four or more total rushing yards during eight regular season games this year. With four kneeldowns adding up to -4 yards; Jimmy G has posted -1 yard on eight official rushing attempts during the playoffs. While this may be a “trap bet,” all it takes is one long scramble to get over the number. I am taking the bait and betting on Garoppolo exceeding 3.5 rushing yards.

Total Net Yards By San Francisco 379.5 OV -110 UN -110

Westgate bookmakers have set the 49ers' total net yards at 379.5 for this contest. Bettors are reminded that “total net yards” is passing yards plus rushing yards minus total sack yards. San Francisco exceeded the number seven times this season but just once during the last eight weeks. The Kansas City defense allowed more than 380 total yards six times but just twice during the past twelve games. Bet on the Chiefs defense keeping the 49ers under 380 total net yards.

Prop Pick: UNDER 379.5 Net Yards

