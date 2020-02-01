Antonio Brown issued an apology to the Hollywood Police Department Friday, saying in an Instagram post that "emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment."

The apology came just over a week after Brown turned himself into the Broward County Jail following an arrest warrant that alleged he and his trainer attacked another man. Brown was granted bail on the morning of Jan. 24, and faces charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

He was freed from house arrest Tuesday but must check in with court personnel daily.

A Broward County judge set Brown’s bond at $100,000 and ordered he surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor. He will also be required to undergo a mental health evaluation after he is released from jail.

On Jan. 13, police also responded to an alleged domestic incident at Brown’s house.

Brown missed most of the 2019 NFL regular season after a tumultuous summer and fall, which resulted in the Patriots releasing him on Sept. 20.