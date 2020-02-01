The first two picks in the 2019 NFL draft have already lived up to their billing.

On Saturday, No. 1 pick Kyler Murray was named the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, while No. 2 selection Nick Bosa took home the 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Bosa finished his regular season with 47 tackles and nine sacks, and proved to already be among the league's best pass rushers. He added 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits for the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

In two playoff games, the Ohio State product has 10 tackles, four QB hits and three sacks. He will look to continue to frustrate opposing offenses on Sunday when Bosa's 49ers go up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Murray finished his first professional season with 3,722 passing yards, 544 rushing yards, 24 total touchdown and 12 interceptions. He helped the Arizona Cardinals improve on their 3–13 2018 campaign and gave Arizona no reason to question its selection as a result of his play.

Murray was awarded the honor, beating out Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who total 1,150 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games of action. His 88.5 rush yard per game average was the third highest in the NFL.

More From All 49er:

Why the 49ers Are Well Equipped to Contain Travis Kelce

Three Keys to Victory Against the Chiefs

How 49ers Secondary Stacks Up Against Tyreek Hill