New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named AP Defensive Player of the Year, and New Orleans Saints wide receiver took home the Offensive Player of the Year award on Saturday night.

Gilmore, 29, was tied for the league-lead with six interceptions, while his 20 passes defended also led the NFL in 2019. He was a key member of the Patriots' defense that ranked first in yards allowed, first in points allowed and second in passing defense this past season.

The three-time Pro Bowler snapped Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's two-year winning streak. Gilmore is the first defensive back to win the award since Troy Polamalu in 2010 and the first cornerback to receive the honor since Charles Woodson in 2009.

Gilmore is the first Patriots player to ever win AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Thomas had an outstanding year and broke Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record with 149 catches. He also recorded a league-best 1,725 receiving yards and was named to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Thomas beat out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the award and finished with 19 votes to 17 in the balloting.

