The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl to return to the big game for the first time in 50 years.

The Chiefs became the second AFL to defeat an NFL team in an AFL-NFL World Championship Game in 1970, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 23–7 in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City hadn't been back to the Super Bowl since.

"The Chiefs' lines—on both offense and defense—gave the Purple People Eaters a world-champion case of indigestion," Sports Illustrated's Tex Maule wrote about the game in the Jan. 19, 1970 issue of SI. "Len Dawson, who before this game was considered a rather namby-pamby type of quarterback, given to collapsing in a heap before any kind of rush, faced the famous charge of Minnesota's Four Norsemen coolly and threw with marvelous aim, completing 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown."

Kansas City also reached Super Bowl I after winning the AFL Championship in 1966, but the Chiefs lost to the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

Take a look at the Chiefs' Super Bowl history:

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Super Bowl LIV: TBD

The Chiefs ranked behind only the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets for the longest Super Bowl drought in the NFL before clinching their spot to this year's game.

