Team Fluff defeated Team Ruff in Puppy Bowl XVI for the Lombarky Trophy on Sunday.

Gina, 12-week-old Labrador retriever-chow chow mix, was voted MVP.

Last year, Team Ruff won Puppy Bowl XV to end Team Fluff's two-game winning streak. Bumble, a sight and hearing impaired 20-week-old Lab/Chow Chow mix on Team Fluff, won the contest's MVP award with 70% of the vote.

In years past, 100% of the puppies that have participated in the Puppy Bowl have been adopted by loving families.

With the Puppy Bowl over, fans can get ready to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs compete in Super Bowl LIV. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.