A new Super Bowl ad that highlights "typical Americans" features the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals and the 2019 World Cup-winning U.S. women's national soccer team.

The commercial shows Anthony Rendon, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris celebrating their recent championships with their respective teams. Over footage of their celebrations, a voiceover describes them as "typical Americans always celebrating with their typical American beer."

The advertisement, which was directed by The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow, also includes footage from two protests, though the demonstrations are distinctly apolitical in nature.

The advertisement was released online more than a week before it will air during Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Budweiser might claim to be the drink of choice for "typical Americans," but the beer is now No. 4 in market share, down from its standing as America's best-selling beer as recent as 2000.

The brand has steadily lost market power since 1990, but its more precipitous fall has come in the last several years. Americans are systemically abandoning legacy brands like Budweiser and Bud Light in favor of craft beers, wine and spirits.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.