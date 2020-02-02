With his former 49ers team playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, veteran tight end Vernon Davis is chilling in Miami.

Davis joined Rob Gronkowski and James Harrison in a skit on FOX's Super Bowl pregame show to casually announce the end of his career.

"That's right, I'm retired," he said.

In the skit, Gronkowski, Harrison, Davis and Mrs. Cheryl, Gronk's former school nurse, enjoy retired life in Miami as "The Golden Gronks." They re-enact scenes from The Golden Girls' opening credits as the show's theme song plays.

Davis was a pending free agent after spending the last four seasons with the Redskins. He retires as one of the NFL's most distinguished tight ends and ranks sixth on the all-time touchdown list (63). He is also ninth on the all-time receptions list (583).

The 49ers selected Davis in the first round of the 2006 draft, and he played in San Francisco for the the first 10 years of his career. In 2015, he was traded to the Broncos before winning a Super Bowl ring with Denver. He ended his 49ers career with a franchise-best 55 touchdowns by a tight end.