Kansas City Chiefs fans waited 50 years to watch their favorite team win a Super Bowl. And as Chiefs Kingdom watched their team win Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over the 49ers, tweets from fans were printed onto white confetti that fell onto the field.

Sports Illustrated's Andrew Kristy

Days before the game, Twitter put out a call for fans to tweet their predictions for the Super Bowl or show support for the teams so that their messages could potentially be printed.

The Chiefs' special confetti was just one unique aspect to their postgame celebration. Following the win, head coach Andy Read said he was going to eat the "biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen."

Others from around the sports world also congratulated the Chiefs on their victory.