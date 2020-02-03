John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Throw a Party in Genesis Super Bowl Commercial

Author:
Publish date:

During the second quarter of the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made their first appearance on the big stage, starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Genesis USA.

In the commercial, Teigen gives a toast wishing goodbye to old luxury and welcomes new luxury in, before driving away in a new Genesis SUV with Legend. 

Legend also makes a reference to the "sexiest man alive" title People gave him last year. 

The commercial aired during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs. 

