Damien Williams just barely got the ball across the pylon on a short five-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 24–20 lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The touchdown came with 2 minutes and 44 seconds remaining in the game.

Williams extended his arm before he stepped out of bounds. The play was reviewed but the touchdown call was upheld by officials.

The touchdown marked Mahomes's second of the fourth quarter. He connected with Travis Kelce for a touchdown with just over six minutes left to cut down on the 10-point lead.

The Chiefs capped their run of 21 unanswered points with a 38-yard touchdown by Williams with a minute remaining in the game, making it 31–20 and all but icing a championship.

The victory gave the Chiefs their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970.