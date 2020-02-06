Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement via Twitter on Thursday.

Weddle played 13 seasons after being drafted out of Utah in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons with the Chargers, three with the Ravens and one with the Rams before retiring on Thursday.

The 35-year-old safety was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Weddle tallied 29 career interceptions, including a league-high seven in 2011. He finishes his career with 1,179 tackles and four touchdowns.

Weddle is third in Chargers history in solo tackles and trails only linebackers Junior Seau and Gary Plummer. His 903 solo tackles rank third among defensive backs since 2000 behind Antoine Bethea and Ronde Barber.