The XFL is relaunching this spring and delivering football to fans while the NFL takes a break during its offseason.

The new league is divided into two divisions, East and West, which feature four teams each. The XFL East includes the Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Dragons make up the XFL West.

Each team will play five home games and five away games during a 10-week schedule. The end of the season will conclude with two playoff games on April 18 and 19 before the championship game on April 26.

The XFL's schedule is built to work around the NFL's. The season opens on Feb. 8, just six days after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The XFL's championship game will be held one day after the NFL's 2020 draft concludes on April 25.

How to Watch XFL Games:

TV Channels: All games will air on ABC, ESPN, FOX or FS1

Live Stream: Games featured on ABC or ESPN can be streamed online on WatchESPN. You can find FOX and FS1 games streaming on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.

Here's the Full XFL 2020 Season Schedule:

Week 1:

Saturday, February 8:

Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Houston Roughnecks: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, February 9:

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. New York Guardians: 2 p.m. ET on FOX

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2:

Saturday, February 15:

New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. Seattle Dragons: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, February 16:

Dallas Renegades vs. Los Angeles Wildcats: 3 p.m. ET on ABC

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks: 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Week 3:

Saturday, February 22:

Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Dallas Renegades vs. Seattle Dragons: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, February 23:

New York Guardians vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

DC Defenders vs. Los Angeles Wildcats: 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Week 4:

Saturday, February 29:

Los Angeles Wildcats vs. New York Guardians: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Seattle Dragons vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 1:

Houston Roughnecks vs. Dallas Renegades: 4 p.m. ET on FS1

DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Week 5:

Saturday, March 7:

Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

New York Guardians vs. Dallas Renegades: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 8:

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. DC Defenders: 3 p.m. ET on FS1

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. Los Angeles Wildcats: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 6:

Saturday, March 14:

Houston Roughnecks vs. New York Guardians: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers: 5 p.m. ET on FS2

Sunday, March 15:

Dallas Renegades vs. DC Defenders: 4 p.m. ET on FS1

Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 7:

Saturday, March 21:

Dallas Renegades vs. Tampa Bay Vipers: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Los Angeles Wildcats vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 22:

New York Guardians vs. Seattle Dragons: 3 p.m. ET on ABC

DC Defenders vs. Houston Roughnecks: 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Week 8:

Saturday, March 28:

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. DC Defenders: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. New York Guardians: 5 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 29:

Houston Roughnecks vs. Los Angeles Wildcats: 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Seattle Dragons vs. Dallas Renegades: 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Week 9:

Thursday, April 2:

Dallas Renegades vs. Houston Roughnecks: 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, April 4:

DC Defenders vs. New York Guardians: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Sunday, April 5:

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: Noon ET on ESPN

Seattle Dragons vs. Los Angeles Wildcats: 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Week 10:

Thursday, April 9:

Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Dallas Renegades: 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, April 11:

Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons: 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Sunday, April 12:

DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: 3 p.m. ET on ABC

New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers: 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Playoffs:

Saturday, April 18:

East 2 at East 1: 3 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, April 19:

West 2 at West 1: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Championship:

Sunday, April 26: