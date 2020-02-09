

The rebirth of the XFL sees the spotlight turn to two more teams on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Vipers travel up north to take on the New York Guardians in an Eastern Conference clash. Both teams feature some recognizable faces for fans from the college and pro game.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Tampa Bay Vipers are led by a quarterback many have seen on Saturdays. Former University of Georgia star Aaron Murray, the 29-year-old veteran, is looking to make an impact after bouncing between practice squads in the NFL following his fifth round draft selection in 2014. Murray should get the chance to orchestrate a pass-heavy attack that features several weapons through the air in wide receiver Daniel Williams and tight end Pharoah McKever. Well-traveled Marc Trestman will man the sidelines in his third different professional league after coaching the Chicago Bears in the NFL and the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL.

Kevin Gilbride will bring his vast top level experience with him to the New York Guardians. The 68-year-old assumes his first head coaching job since 1998, but has previously served as a coordinator or assistant for many years. His quarterback will be Matt McGloin, a former NFL journeyman with seven career starts and 11 touchdowns to his name. McGloin will have a pair of talented receivers to link up with. Former BYU pass catcher Colby Pearson had a bright showing in the preseason, as did ex-Bowling Green wideout Teo Redding. These two will be relied heavily on to come up with the big plays.