It appears as if it's only a matter of time until the Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott come to terms on a new contract.

When asked by Yahoo! Sports' Kimberley Martin about when that day will be, however, Prescott said, "I'm wondering the same thing. Y'all know just as much as me. Love when that day comes. But I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team. I have confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done."

Late last week, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones echoed a similar sentiment.

“We want to get this done,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Things are fixing to heat up. We want to put every foot forward and try to grind this out and get a deal done.”

Feb. 25 marks the first day that teams can put a franchise tag on a player, and Jones told the paper that he understands the complications that could come about if the Cowboys don't get a long-term deal done, and instead tag the Mississippi State product.

"I know he wants to get his contract in the rearview mirror and we want it too,” Jones said. “We want him to be treated well, financially and respectfully. We are going to have a real urgency to get this done.”

If Prescott does ink a long-term extension, he will almost certainly be the highest-paid player in Cowboys history.

Prescott threw for the second-most passing yards in the NFL last season (4,902) and the fourth-most touchdowns (30). He also added nearly 300 yards on the ground and three rushing scores.

