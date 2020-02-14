The Redskins are releasing cornerback Josh Norman, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Norman was set to earn $12.5 million in 2020. Washington will receive a $3 million cap hit for releasing him.

The Coastal Carolina product signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins in April 2016. Norman logged 58 games in four seasons with Washington, tallying seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles. It was a rocky 2019 for Norman, who was benched by interim head coach Bill Callahan in November.

Norman came to Washington following an All-Pro season with the Panthers in 2015. His final year with the Panthers marked his lone Pro Bowl appearance in eight NFL seasons.

Norman now enters free agency at 32 years old. He intercepted just one pass for Washington last season, and his 40 tackles marked his lowest total since 2014. Norman did not reach the playoffs in each of his four seasons with Washington.