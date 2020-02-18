Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting clemency for Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

The White House surprised reporters Tuesday by announcing Trump's decision. 49ers legends Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Charles Haley and Ronnie Lott were present for the announcement.

"He's been more than an owner, he's been a father figure, he's been a helper, he's a warrior," Haley said, per CBS SF Bay Area. "The elephant in the room is—we all make mistakes and today the president cleared that mistake. The man that he is, the man that he stands for, is a testament to the life that he lived from day one and how he impacted our lives."

DeBartolo Jr. built the 49ers' dynasty in the 1980s and 90s, when they won five Super Bowls. He was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.

However, he was involved in one of the biggest owners' scandals in NFL history. DeBartolo Jr. stepped down as owner of the 49ers in 1997 after two Louisiana newspapers reported he would be indicted for gambling fraud. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

DeBartolo Jr. avoided prison, was fined $1 million and was suspended for a year by the NFL, but the episode effectively ended his NFL career.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.