Greg Olsen has found a new home.

The longtime Panthers TE has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks that included $5.5M guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Olsen also visited and negotiated with Buffalo and Washington, per Schefter, but felt most comfortable with Seattle.

Olsen parted ways with Carolina on Jan. 30, saying that he met with the team's GM Marty Hurney and agreed to "go in different directions."

He is the Carolina franchise all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards, receptions, and 100-yard receiving games. The 13-year veteran ranks fifth all-time among tight ends in both catches (718) and yards (8,444).

The Seahawks mark Olsen's third team. He was drafted No. 31 in the 2007 NFL draft by the Bears.

Olsen had also been linked to various football media jobs. Throughout the past few seasons, Olsen has spent time working with FOX during the network's Sunday broadcasts. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, FOX Sports executives have previously made it clear to the Olsen that he has an analyst role with the network if he wants it next year.

Olsen was be featured on the network's Super Bowl LIV and he has also worked XFL games in recent weeks.