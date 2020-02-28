New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu needs ankle surgery after his injury failed to heal this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sanu struggled late in the 2019 season while dealing with a high ankle injury. In Week 11, the veteran wide receiver appeared to twist his leg on a punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed the next game before returning in Week 13.

The Patriots acquired Sanu from the Falcons last season ahead of the Oct. 29, 2019, trade deadline to fill their second receiver role. In his second game with the Patriots, Sanu had a strong performance posting 10 receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, after suffering his ankle injury, his production dwindled for the rest of the season. In his last five games, Sanu recorded only 12 receptions for 99 yards and zero touchdowns.

New England's receiving corps was not reliable during 2019. Julian Edelman had a team-high 100 catches, and Phillip Dorsett was second with 29. A frustrated Tom Brady was openly critical of the Patriots' offense throughout the season. With Sanu headed to undergo surgery, the team has already taken a hit ahead of the 2020 season.

