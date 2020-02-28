PatriotMaven Mailbag: Some Hidden Gems on Patriots Roster Could Step up in 2020

This week at no surprise, Tom Brady was the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine. Thursday's news feed was flooded with information about the 42-year-old quarterback, along with others like Devin McCourty, Phillip Dorset, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, and Jarrett Stidham. It was a good reminder that New England has many worries this offseason that don't pertain to their six-time Super Bowl champion QB.

Because of the outpouring of news, fans certainly have many questions about what the future holds for the Patriots. Let's go over some of those questions.

Jose Schimelmitz: What's your take on Jarrett Stidham?

My feelings about Jarrett Stidham are very similar to everyone else's. The former fourth round draft pick made tremendous stride in Year 1. He showed flashes of excellence during the preseason, and earned lots of praise from players and coaches in regards to how quickly he picked up the Patriots' offensive system. Like most unproven QBs in the NFL who have shown flashes of potential, none of us will know how good Stidham is until he is thrown into a meaningful game. For me personally, I think Stidham should be the starter if Tom Brady decides to leave during free agency. He's cheap, which would allow New England to spend quite a bit more money during free agency compared to if they signed Brady. And he's a bit more athletic than the 42-year-old QB, which would allow offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to get a bit more creative with rollouts, etc. There's also no one else on the market that I find appealing enough to soak up a large amount of New England's 2020 cap space.

R. Woodbeck: Is the Patriots' replacement for soon to depart Joe Thuney on the current roster?

Yes. One report that came out on Thursday was about now-second year guard Hjalte Froholdt. After spending the entire 2019 campaign on IR, he is reportedly fully healthy, and there are high hopes for the Danish football player who was drafted in the fourth round last year. I believe that report came out late this week as a reminder that New England did draft some developmental talent on the offensive line last year. So, when Joe Thuney walks in free agency (because he will be offered a contract that New England cannot match) there is a replacement that has been stashed away on the roster that many have forgotten about. But I wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots signed or drafted a lower-market guard as insurance.

OFD: If Brady is staying in NE, wouldn’t it make more sense to invest in two solid TEs as opposed to a deep threat WR? Brady hasn’t thrown a good deep ball since 2007. His strength is the seam routes and underneath stuff so why not go with those type players as opposed to a 4.3 burner that he will never connect with?

Let me start off by saying a respectfully disagree with your take on Tom Brady's deep ball ability. He's been good down the seam and checking down passes over the past decade because, well, the type of talent he's had on the roster has merited those types of throws (i.e. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman). However, if you look at Brady's advanced stats, which my buddy Bernd Buchmasser did over at PatsPulpit, Brady was actually one of the most accurate deep ball passers in the NFL last season, completing 51.4 percent of his passes heading into the month of November (I unfortunately could not find any advanced stats past that point). I would say the priorities this offseason would be to acquire one talented tight end and one receiver. One from free agency and the other via the draft. I think the receiver will come from free agency and tight end via the draft.

BelichickYoSelf: Of every TE on the market who is the most likely TE for the Pats to bring in?

This is assuming that a new CBA isn't agreed upon before free agency begins, but my bet would be someone like Tyler Eifert. Yes, he does have quite an injury history, but that's exactly why he could be in the Patriots' price range. New England is projected to only have about $29 million to spend during free agency, so signing a player like Eifert and drafting another TE as insurance who can block well seems like the most financial-savvy direction for New England this offseason.

markclements: Why wouldn’t that Pats go after someone like Austin Hooper? UFA young talented player with a huge upside.

Mark, I think all the reasons you just mentioned are exactly why the Patriots won't be able to sign Hooper during free agency. He is arguably the best available tight end on the market come March 18. That will likely create a bidding war for his services, which is something New England cannot participate in. With an estimated $29 million in available cap space to work with during free agency, Hooper could earn anywhere between $10-$15 million/year in his next contract, which is quite a chunk of the salary cap for a New England team that needs to add other weapons and wants to re-sign their future Hall of Fame quarterback as well.

Max McAuliffe: How much do you think the pending CBA has to do with the holdup for the Brady negotiations?

I think the pending CBA has everything to do with the delayed negotiations between Brady and the Patriots. Because the 30 percent rule is in play for the final year of the current CBA, and the Patriots have a very limited amount of cap space in 2020, backloading a multi-year contract for Brady isn't possible...right now. However, if a new CBA is agreed upon, that is possible. But until the NFL and NFLPA finalize a new CBA, there's simply no point in Brady and the Patriots having a discussion about a contract, because the contract will look so different depending on whether or not a new CBA is agreed upon before free agency begins.