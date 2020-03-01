Isaiah Simmons nearly put up the fastest 40-yard dash time for a linebacker in 14 years with his display on Saturday.

In his first and only attempt, the 6-foot-3⅝ and 238 pound- Simmons recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. The time was the second-fastest for a linebacker since 2006, with Shaquem Griffin's 4.38 taking the top spot in 2018.

While he won the Butkus Award as the country's best linebacker with Clemson last season, Simmons has proven himself to be a versatile defender heading into the NFL draft. He won a championship two seasons ago with the Tigers and during his collegiate career spent time at linebacker, nickel cornerback and safety.

Along with his blistering 40-yard dash time, Simmons posted a 39-inch vertical jump and a 11-foot broad jump at the combine. Both those times nearly led all linebackers, as the vertical came in second and the broad jump in first.

During his final season with Clemson, Simmons was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and recorded 102 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions.

