Tom Brady Rumors: There Are At Least Eight Suitors, Two Of Which Are Serious

As expected, there are suitors out the door for Tom Brady with a quarter of the league's teams showing interest, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

"Four of those teams, I believe, would sign him right now," Darlington said on Wednesday.

The ESPN analyst didn't name any specific teams, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots have been linked to the 42-year-old.

Other reporters say believe it remains a two-team race for the six-time Super Bowl winner.

“It’s either gonna be New England or Tennessee with the 49ers closing hard on the outside," NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran told SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Brady is open to returning to the Patriots under certain terms and head coach Bill Belichick is open to bringing him back as well.

Breer also reported that, though the Titans are heavily involved, the team is happy with what Ryan Tannehill can bring to the table. Breer expects the process to sort itself out swiftly—without a drawn-out free agency tour.

Brady grew up a 49ers fan and even attended Dwight Clark's The Catch as a young boy in 1982. If Brady decides to head to the Bay, there's a distinct possibility Jimmy Garoppolo could head back to New England in a corresponding move.

“That would be the best-case scenario all the way around,” Curran said.

San Francisco narrowly lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in February after holding a lead through three quarters.