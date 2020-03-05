ESPN will "attempt to acquire" NBC broadcaster Al Michaels for their Monday Night Football telecast in 2020, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

The network would like to pair Michaels–who currently leads NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast–with former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. ESPN is now reportedly eyeing Manning as its "top choice" after Tony Romo signed a 10-year contract with CBS on Feb 28.

Joe Tessitore is currently ESPN's announcer on Monday Night Football and is joined by former Buccaneers defensive lineman Booger McFarland. But ESPN is "strongly considering a change," per Marchand.

Another quarterback could enter the conversation for ESPN's Monday Night broadcast if Manning opts to pass on the role. Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers intrigued the network, though Rivers is reportedly likely to test the free-agent waters beginning on March 16.

There is little guarantee of the 75-year-old Michaels changing networks despite Thursday's report. Talks between NBC and ESPN "have yet to begin," and Michaels still has two years remaining on his contract, per Marchand. If Michaels is granted a potential move to ESPN, Mike Tirico will be slated as his replacement.

Michaels' current contract will end in 2022. He could call his last game for NBC in February 2022 at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles if he does not leave for ESPN or retire early.