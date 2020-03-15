The Tennessee Titans are not interested in pursuing Tom Brady in free agency and are working toward finalizing a deal with Ryan Tannehill, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Titans are on the verge of a multi-year extension that would prevent them from using their franchise tag on him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady is expected to hit the open market for the first time in his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. Tennessee was one of the rumored free agency spots for Brady due to his friendship and ties to coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans were responsible for eliminating Brady and the Patriots from the playoffs in the AFC wild-card round.

Tannehill is coming off a season in which he threw for 22 touchdowns, 2,742 yards and six interceptions. Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The legal tampering period begins on Monday at noon. Free agency will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.