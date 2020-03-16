Report: Browns Agree to Terms with Austin Hooper, Will Make Him Highest-Paid TE in NFL

The Browns have agreed to terms with former Falcon Austin Hooper on a deal that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapaport and Michael Silver.

The 25-year-old out of Stanford caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season. His new contract is set to usurp Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's five-year, $46.8 million deal, Zach Ertz's five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Eagles and 49ers star George Kittle's rookie contract that pays him just under $700,000 a year.

With a noticeable dearth in tight end talent this offseason, it was expected that Hooper would net big money from a team desperate for size and strength downfield.

Hooper joins a Cleveland offensive attack populated with star power, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Nick Chubb. But after receiving Super Bowl hype in the offseason, the Browns underperformed last season, finishing 7–9.