The Kansas City Chiefs plan on picking up the option on running back Damien Williams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams is expected to earn $2.3 million for the upcoming season.

Last season. he finished with 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with his 30 catches for 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He missed five games due to an injury to his ribs.

Williams was one of the Chiefs' offensive stars in the Super Bowl with his go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.