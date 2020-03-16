The Bears are possibly looking for a new starter to replace Mitchell Trubisky.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Chicago is talking with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. If he signs with the Bears, the deal could be worth around $21 million per year, and Florio predicts Bridgewater would take over as the team's starting QB.

Bridgewater had an impressive 2019 season with the Saints. While Drew Brees was out with a thumb injury, he led New Orleans to five straight wins, completing 67.7% of his passes for 1,370 yards with nine touchdowns.

Bridgewater has been limited to six starts in the past two seasons after a terrible knee injury in August 2016 sidelined him for nearly two years. He is slated to become a free agent when the new league year opens on Wednesday in a class that also includes Tom Brady and Philip Rivers. Although the Buccaneers are reportedly interested in Bridgewater, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Saints have continued to talk with him about "a possible return."

"Bridgewater figures to have a strong market but is keeping all options open, including with a current team that values him," according to Fowler.

Trubisky has started for Chicago the past three seasons after the team drafted him in 2017. He helped lead the Bears to a 12-4 season in 2018, but they struggled last year and finished 8-8.