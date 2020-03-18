Tom Brady is reportedly off to the Buccaneers after 20 seasons in New England, and it's left his fans, those around him and those who covered him particularly sentimental.

Count in his wife Gisele Bündchen, too.

"What a ride the last decade has been," Bündchen wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!"

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together.

This comes one day after Brady published a sentimental statement of his own.

"It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England," Brady wrote.