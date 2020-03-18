Report: Rams Willing to Discuss Todd Gurley Trade

The Rams are willing to trade running back Todd Gurley in the offseason, NFL Network's Michael Silver reports.

Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with Los Angeles in July 2018. But the Rams are reportedly currently looking to offload his salary, and Gurley could be released if they don't find a trading partner, according to Silver.

"[Gurley] has a big contract, the Rams have paid some other guys, and they want to move forward without him," Silver said on the NFL Network on Wednesday. "They may cut [Gurley] if they can't find a trading partner when all is said and done."

The Georgia product was an All-Pro in 2017 and 2018, but his production dropped last season. Gurley tallied a career-low 1,064 yards from scrimmage in 2019, though he did score 14 touchdowns.

The Rams finished third in the NFC West in 2019 at 9–7.