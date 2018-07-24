The Rams have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension with Todd Gurley, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes $45 million guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Gurley, who still had two years left on his previous deal, is set to make a base salary of $2.3 million this upcoming season and $9.6 million in 2019. After that, the All-Pro running back will start this new deal.

Last season, Gurley finished second in MVP voting after running for 1,305 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns in addition to catching 64 passes for 7888 yards and six scores. During his three-year career, Gurley has racked up 3,296 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground while he has also made 128 receptions for 1,303 yards and six touchdowns.

This deal comes after the Rams just signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a five-year, $80 million extension. Additionally, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell just concluded a contract negotiation that led to him getting placed on the franchise tag for a second consecutive season.