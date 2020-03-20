The Steelers and Ravens had only traded with one another once prior this offseason: a 1997 deal that moved offensive lineman Bernard Dafney from Pittsburgh to Baltimore.

On Friday, the bitter AFC North rivals made another deal, with the Ravens sending defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh in return for the Steelers' 2021 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Baltimore has traded for Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, signed former Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and re-signed Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward since free agency began in earnest on Wednesday, making Wormley expendable despite his serviceable 2019 season. Last year, the 26-year-old played in all 16 games and sacked the quarterback 1.5 times with 10 pressures and 33 total tackles.

The Ravens won the AFC North last season, finishing the year 14–2 behind an MVP campaign from quarterback Lamar Jackson. They beat the Steelers in both of their 2019 meetings.

The two last met in the playoffs in the 2014 Wild Card Game, which saw the Ravens win their first-ever playoff game against their hated rival.