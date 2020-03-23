The Panthers have traded quarterback Kyle Allen to Washington, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move comes hours after Carolina reportedly signed XFL QB P.J. Walker. By heading to Washington, Allen will reunite with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and QB coach Scott Turner.

Allen became the Panthers' starter last season in Week 3 after Cam Newton was sidelined due to the Lisfranc fracture in his left foot. The Houston product threw for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns during a rocky season for the Panthers. Carolina won four straight games after Allen took over but finished the season 5–11 and fourth in the NFC South.

Questions surrounding the Panthers' quarterback situation have swirled this offseason but reached a new high when the team announced last week that they granted Newton permission to seek a trade. However, Newton took to social media to say he never asked to leave the team.

Washington also had a tough 2019 season and fired coach Jay Gruden after starting 0–5. A few weeks later the team named rookie Dwayne Haskins as its starter and demoted Case Keenum to his backup. Washington's woes only grew worse when Haskins's season ended due to a high-ankle sprain in Week 16. The team finished 3–13 and last in the NFC East.