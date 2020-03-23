The Rams unveiled a new logo and colors on Tuesday afternoon featuring a blue and yellow design.

The new bright hues are called "Rams Royal" and "Sol" and are a nod to the Rams' throwback royal blue and gold look. The team had used navy blue, gold and white since 2000 in St. Louis. COO Kevin Demoff said the new colors and logo mirror "the vibrant, sunny optimism of southern California life."

Los Angeles released its new look in a video online instead of its originally planned public ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rams have spent years working on their new design, which was part of its rebranding plan after the team returned to Los Angeles in 2016. The franchise will unveil its new uniforms later this spring.

Fans grew increasingly curious over L.A.'s new look after a logo was leaked online earlier this month. Last week, Demoff published a letter to fans saying that the new design would be different than the leaked one.

"We have loved seeing all of the creative ideas and feedback on social media throughout this process and are excited for you to continue this journey with us," Demoff said. "Anyone who donates to the Te"LA"thon has a chance to win a Rams hat donning our new brand, while supplies last. And don't worry–it's not the hat that you saw on social media a few weeks ago."

The Rams will also host a virtual Te"LA"thon with KABC on Tuesday to assist Southern California response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. All contributions will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund which supports community partners like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.