The NFL is unlikely to hold organized team activities in April due to the coronavirus outbreak, but a trio of quarterbacks are currently holding a quarantine training camp of their own, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Redskins quarterback Kyle Allen are living together in Southern California, while Jets quarterback Sam Darnold lives in a house 15 minutes away, per Breer. The trio work out together along with throwing coach Jordan Palmer, as well as Darnold's USC teammate Matt Lopes. The quintet–along with Josh Allen and Kyle Allen's girlfriends–form a "seven-person quarantine," an hour south of Los Angeles, per Breer.

Kyle Allen signed a one-year contract extension with Carolina on March 10, but he was traded to Washington two weeks later. He then considered going home to stay with his mom in Arizona, but she was in a 14-day quarantine after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19. Allen then continued to head west and opted to crash with a pair of other young QBs. And their daily routine doesn't sound so bad.

"The quarterbacks wake up every day and, because all the parks and fields around them are shut down, go throw on the beach by Darnold’s house," Breer wrote on Thursday. "After that, they’ll go back to the house, eat lunch, play cards, watch TV, play some more cards and eventually watch movies at night. The biggest problems, really, are losing the chance to work with the rehab guy they’d been using, and fighting boredom."

Darnold and the two Allen's will eventually go to their separate franchises if the league year starts as planned amid the coronavirus crisis. For now, it appears as though the three young quarterbacks are in the midst of a fairly interesting NFL buddy comedy.