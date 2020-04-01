Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Wednesday he "feels 100%," as he rehabs his surgically-repaired hip.

"I feel 100%," Tagovailoa told the NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100%."

Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his right hip in November 2019 after suffering a season-ending injury against Mississippi State three days prior. He was cleared for all football activities on March 31.

The 22-year-old quarterback threw for 7,442 yards in 32 career starts at Alabama, finishing his career with 87 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide won the National Championship over Georgia in January 2018.

Tagovailoa is currently slated to be drafted by the Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick in The MMQB's Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft.

"I have no control over the circumstance or situation," Tagovailoa told Wyche. "If I was healthy, if I wasn't, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful."