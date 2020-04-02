The Patriots are still at the top of the AFC East hierarchy despite losing Tom Brady, according to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane.

"The team to beat in the East is the Patriots," Beane told local media during a videoconference Thursday. "And until somebody beats them, they are the team to beat. And as long as Bill Belichick's there, you're talking about probably the greatest head coach of all time that was paired with the greatest quarterback of all time.

"So until we beat them, we've done nothing, and we've got our work cut out for us."

New England has won the division in 11 consecutive seasons, though in two of Beane's three seasons as the team's GM, Buffalo has also made the postseason as a Wild Card team.

Brady signing with the Buccaneers this offseason appears to have opened the door for Buffalo, or perhaps the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins, to win the AFC East. But Beane cited New England's success in 2008, the year in which Brady tore his ACL, as an example that the team can still be successful without its franchise legend.

"I think it's funny and comical that people are writing them off and labeling—whether it's us or another team—as the team to beat in the East," Beane added.

It's been a busy few weeks for Buffalo as the team has added playmakers on both sides of the football. On offense, the team most notably traded for former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs in exchange for four draft picks, including a first-round pick in this April's draft.

On defense, the team signed former Saints linebacker A.J. Klein, Panthers defensive end Mario Addison and Washington defensive back Josh Norman, among a host of other players.

Buffalo will enter next season looking to win its first division title since 1995.