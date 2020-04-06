Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has hired a new agent as he continues pursuing a return to the NFL in 2020.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former All-Pro receiver hired agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him. Brown's previous agent, Drew Rosenhaus, terminated his relationship with the wide receiver in January after asking him to seek counseling.

Brown missed most of the 2019 season after a tumultuous summer and fall. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers before requesting a trade. Pittsburgh sent Brown to the Raiders, although his stint with Oakland turned rocky after he protested the NFL's new helmet policy and even threatened to retire at one point.

The Raiders released Brown on Sept. 7, 2019, and the Patriots signed him to a one-year deal just hours later. However, his season with New England was short-lived, and the team released him only 13 days later following the announcement of an NFL investigation regarding alleged harassment and intimidation.

The NFL opened an investigation into Brown after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault. Taylor met with NFL investigators for 10 hours on Sept. 16, the same day Sports Illustrated released a story including a second account of sexual misconduct involving Brown. Brown has denied the accusations.

In January, Brown turned himself in to the Broward County (Fla.) Jail following an arrest warrant that alleged he and his trainer attacked a delivery truck driver outside his South Florida home that month. ESPN reported on Friday that the state of Florida has levied three charges against Brown, and he faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges for the alleged assault case.

Brown played in one game with the Patriots during the 2019 season, tallying four receptions, 56 receiving yards and one touchdown. He remains a free agent.