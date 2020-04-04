Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown has been charged in connection with an alleged assault that occurred outside his Florida home in January, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The state of Florida levied three charges against the All-Pro wide receiver who faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, according to a Broward County court document obtained by ESPN.

On Jan. 23, Brown turned himself in following an arrest warrant that alleged he and his trainer attacked a delivery truck driver outside his home two days earlier. A criminal complaint stated the driver was attempting to deliver Brown's items from California.

Brown was then charged with felony burglary with battery, which ESPN reports was not included in the March 20 state filing.

According to ESPN, the misdemeanor battery charge said Brown was "actually and intentionally striking" the driver against his will, while the criminal mischief charge stated Brown damaged the driver's property of $200 or less.

The NFL opened an investigation into Brown last fall after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault. Taylor met with NFL investigators for 10 hours on Sept. 16, the same day Sports Illustrated released a story, including a second account of sexual misconduct involving Brown. Brown has denied the accusations.

Brown missed most of the 2019 regular season after a tumultuous summer and fall, which resulted in the Patriots releasing him on Sept. 20.