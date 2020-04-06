The Rams have received heavy criticism for the new colors and logo they revealed last month, but the team doesn't plan to redo the design.

Los Angeles chief operating officer Kevin Demoff took to Twitter over the weekend to address the fans' feedback over the new look.

"While it isn't always the easiest to hear, we value the commentary you have provided on the logo & colors," he said in a statement. "We are excited about the future of our team, our brand & our stadium, but recognize we can always get better through feedback and engagement and appreciate your passion."

Demoff released the statement after he posted a video of himself reading mean tweets about the team's rebranding efforts. He said he would put together the video if the team raised more than $2 million for coronavirus relief efforts at a telethon hosted by the Rams and KABC.

The telethon brought in over $2.2 million, and Demoff recorded the video reading tweets like: "There's a Rams logo debate? What's it between? Trash and hot garbage?"

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson was among critics of the Rams' new logo. He tried to lobby his former team to switch to its previous design, but he announced on Twitter on Sunday night that his efforts were unsuccessful.

"I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players," he said. "Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos."

The Rams moved on from their navy blue, gold and white color scheme with updated hues of blue and yellow, which they call "Rams Royal" and "Sol." The team plans to unveil its new uniforms later this spring.