2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will J.K. Dobbins Be Drafted?

When will Ohio State Buckeyes RB J.K. Dobbins be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? The over/under at FanDuel is set at 49.5, so let’s break down his possible landing spot.

Football fans are eagerly anticipating the 2020 NFL college entry draft that will be held on April 23-25 in an entirely virtual format. Filling a huge void created by the COVID-19 pandemic, sportsbooks across America have loaded their betting boards with prop wagering options that are focused on the NFL draft. Fan Duel is in that group, and this article focuses on when Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins will be selected during the draft.

Similar to the 2019 NFL draft, when Josh Jacobs was the only running back taken in round one, the 2020 draft class isn't very deep at the top. In fact, Sports Illustrated draft expert Kevin Hanson doesn't have any running backs selected in the first round in his recent mock draft. The pace picks up after that as Hanson has four running backs selected in round two. That includes Dobbins being taken 45th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Player Background

J.K. Dobbins enters the 2020 NFL draft following a record-setting career at Ohio State. Dobbins posted a school-record 1,403 rushing yards as a rare true-freshman starter for the Buckeyes in 2017. After slipping back some in 2018, when he had just 1,053 rushing yards, Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019. That surpassed the previous mark (1,927) set by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns. A versatile back, Dobbins is an NFL ready prospect.

Running Back Draft History

During the previous ten NFL drafts, 26 running backs have been selected within the first 49 picks. As mentioned, the 2019 draft was a quiet one, as Jacobs was the only RB selected within that range. It was a much different story in 2018 as five running backs went off the board during the first 43 picks. Dobbins will follow in the footsteps of Ezekiel Elliott and Carlos Hyde as recent Buckeyes selected early during the NFL draft.

Notable RB-Needy Teams

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have four picks in the top 39, and Miami needs to improve their rushing attack that averaged 72.3 yards per game last season. Miami added free agent Jordan Howard, but he missed six of the last seven games due to a shoulder injury last season. It would make sense for the Dolphins to select Dobbins as insurance and added depth with the 39th overall pick in the second round.

Los Angeles Chargers: With the 37th overall pick, is another possible landing spot after Melvin Gordon signed as a free agent with Denver. Austin Ekeler is a lightning-quick pass-catching back, and Dobbins would add an element of thunder to the Chargers backfield.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: They have the 45th overall pick, and the Buccaneers could add Dobbins to form a dynamic duo with Ronald Jones. Dobbins would not only take the pressure off Jones, but he would also be another weapon for Tom Brady.

Draft Spot Prediction

With the draft held in an entirely virtual format, it's interesting to note that Dobbins is one of 58 prospects that have been invited to participate virtually. Dobbins will join D'Andre Swift from Georgia and Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin as the only running backs invited to participate. Those three players are battling to be the first running back selected during the draft. I like Dobbins's selection to be within the first 49 picks. That's your best bet on this NFL draft prop.

Play: UNDER 49.5 (-112)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

When Will CJ Henderson Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

NBA HORSE Tournament Betting: Can Chris Paul Win it All?

2020 NFL Draft Betting: How Many Cornerbacks Will Be Selected in Round 1?

Bet on These 3 NFL Teams to Make the Playoffs

When Will Jonathan Taylor Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

Should You Bet on Kyler Murray to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will Jake Fromm Be Drafted?

When Will Henry Ruggs III Be Selected in the NFL Draft?