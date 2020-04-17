NFL Rumors: Jamal Adams Won’t Join Jets Voluntary Workouts

The 2020 NFL draft is less than a week away, and while Joe Burrow is widely expected to be selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 pick, drama could follow.

Teams could attempt to trade up to a top-five pick to grab Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, and perhaps we'll see some veteran players on the move. Already this offseason, Stefon Diggs was dealt to Buffalo and DeAndre Hopkins was traded to Arizona. The rumor mill is staying active as the NFL rolls through its offseason.

Check out the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• Jets safety Jamal Adams won't report to the team's voluntary workout programs. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Patriots will likely use a "premium pick," on a quarterback in the 2020 draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Dolphins attempted to host Tua Tagovailoa for a meeting before the NFL banned prospect visits on March 13. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Lions have engaged in conversation with teams about trading the No. 3 pick. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Browns denied engaging in trade talks with the Vikings regarding wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo)