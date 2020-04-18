Brett Favre has plenty of time on his hands during the quarantine, so he's starting to think out of the box for ways to stay busy.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Favre said his daughter and two of her friends that are staying with his family first tried to get him to dance on TikTok. When that didn't go too well, the girls talked him into changing his hair color.

"It's sort of orange. Consider this quarantine week four," Favre said. "Next week, I may go with pink, so stay tuned."

The former QB explained how he went from his natural gray color to orange.

"I don't have anything to do other than this right now," he said. "Call me crazy. We tried a blonde first, but I think it was too close to my silver hair that it didn't do anything, and I said, 'Let's go with something crazy like orange.' So here we are."

Plenty of people have been experimenting with cutting or dyeing their own hair while barbershops and salons are closed during the quarantine. Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha recently tried her hand at cutting hair to give the Warriors star a trim.

Normally, I'd say dyeing your hair orange feels like a "don't try this at home" situation, but that rule doesn't apply during the quarantine.