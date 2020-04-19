SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from each position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

The top 2 quarterbacks in this year's draft are widely considered to be Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, but there are definitely a few others who demand consideration in the first round.

Running Back

The position as a whole is not too deep with not many running backs projected to go in the first round, but the second and third rounds could be packed with RBs.

Wide Receiver

This year's wide receiver class is possibly the deepest one we've ever seen in an NFL draft.

Tight End

Headlined by Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, this year's tight end class coming into the NFL looks pretty solid.

Interior Offensive Line

There are certainly some teams with problems in the middle that they hope to fill in this year's draft.

Offensive Tackle

With potentially five or six offensive tackles going in the first round, teams will definitely have the opportunity to plug some holes on their offensive line.

Interior Defensive Line

With two standouts projected to go in the first round of the draft, who will land two of college football's quickest interior threats?

Off-Ball Linebacker

The off-ball linebacker position is stacked this year with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons leading the pack.

Cornerback

The cornerback position is pretty deep in this year's draft with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah leading the pack.

Safety

In a deep class led by Grant Delpit and Xavier McKinney, this year's draft is deep with secondary options for some ailing NFL defenses.