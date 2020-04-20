The San Francisco 49ers are listening to offers for their two first-round draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. San Francisco is currently slated to select at the No. 13 and 31 slots on Thursday night.

The 49ers do not have any picks in the second, third or fourth rounds so they are exploring their options, according to Schefter. The second-round pick was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Dee Ford trade. The third- and fourth-round picks were sent to the Denver Broncos in the Emmanuel Sanders deal.

The 49ers have met with Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, Utah linebacker Francis Bernard, South Alabama running back Tra Minter as some of their draft targets.

The 49ers do not hold any other draft pick until No. 156 overall on Saturday.

Here are some other rumors ahead of the NFL Draft:

- The Jaguars have focused some trade discussions around running back Leonard Fournette for more than a month. Talks with teams were revisited in the past three days but there is no major suitor at the moment. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Peyton Manning told SportsCenter that Joe Burrow called him and asked for advice on how to handle his rookie season. (ESPN)

- The Browns have not had any discussions about trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. despite major rumors swirling last week. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)